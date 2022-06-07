The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Gets a New ‘Desert Sand’ Colorway

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Adidas is keeping the Yeezy Foam Runner colorways coming as a second style of the acclaimed foam clog has been announced to be dropping soon.

After revealing yesterday that the “Onyx” iteration of the silhouette is dropping tomorrow, Kanye West’s beloved Yeezy Foam Runner is also releasing in a tonal “Desert Sand” makeup before week’s end.

The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Desert Sand” colorway sports a light brown color scheme throughout the entirety of the foam body and according to both West as well as designer Steven Smith during the Fast Company Innovation Festival in 2019, the silhouette is made from harvested algae and then blended with an EVA material. Both of the individuals also confirmed that the Yeezy Foam Runner is the first Adidas Yeezy to be made in the United States and is dressed with natural dyes.

The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Desert Sand” makeup will be released this Saturday at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply, and at select Adidas retailers. The foam clog will be available in full-family sizing, with the adult version retailing for $90. The kid’s and infant’s versions of the clog will retail for $65 and $45, respectively.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the Yeezy Bsktbl Knit “Slate Azure” colorway is releasing this Friday for $300.

