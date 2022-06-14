These Adidas Yeezys Are Reportedly Releasing For Yeezy Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re only a few weeks away from the observance of Yeezy Day and now, we’re possibly learning about the Adidas Yeezy sneakers that are expected to hit stores for the annual event.

Sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence shared early info on Instagram yesterday about the drops for this year’s Yeezy Day, a brand-created holiday that’s observed annually on August 2.

The aforementioned account revealed that at least four Adidas Yeezy styles are launching on Yeezy Day including the Yeezy 450 “Utility Black.” The shoe features a black Primeknit upper along with a matching foam midsole that extends onto the upper.

Next up on the list is the Yeezy Boost 700 “Hi-Res Blue.” The forthcoming style is similar to the “Hi-Res Red” colorway of the shoe that’s scheduled to hit stores on Friday, but replaces the vibrant red hue with blue.

One of the more anticipated releases from the group is the return of the coveted Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Static,” a popular iteration of the shoe that debuted in 2018. The shoe features a gray-based Primeknit upper and is coupled with metallic silver accents and a white Boost-cushioned midsole. According to the account, this will be the first time that the style is offered in full-family sizing.

Rounding out the drops is the Adidas Yeezy Slide “Flax,” which dons a tonal yellow color scheme. Just like the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Static,” the slides will be available in sizes for the entire family.

Although early info about this year’s Yeezy Day drops was shared by @Yeezyinfluence, the releases for the event have not yet been announced by the brand.