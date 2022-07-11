The Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit ‘Slate Onyx’ Is Reportedly Releasing Soon

Kanye West leaves Balenciaga's spring '23 fashion show at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on May 22, 2022.

A new iteration of the beloved Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit sneaker is coming soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence shared mock-up imagery of the forthcoming Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit “Slate Onyx,” a stealthy makeup of Kanye West’s basketball-inspired lifestyle shoe that’s slated to hit stores before year’s end.

The images shared by the account mentioned above show that the Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit “Slate Onyx” features a stealthy Primeknit upper offset by gray striped accents on both the lateral and medial sides. The upper also appears to feature reflective 3M hits at the forefoot as well as on the heel counter. Adding to the design is an elongated ankle collar, matching black shoelaces, a full-length Boost midsole, and a black outsole.

The Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit made its retail debut in December 2021 and most recently, the brand launched a new “Slate Azure” iteration of the shoe in June. The shoe was available in adults sizing and sold out quickly upon its release.

According to @Yeezyinfleunce on Instagram, the Yeezy BSKTBL Knit “Slate Onyx” will be released this fall at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The shoe will come with a $300 price tag. At the time of publication, the release info for the shoe has not yet been confirmed by the Three Stripes.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, early details surrounding the 2022 Adidas Yeezy Day releases have emerged. For this year’s observance of the brand-created holiday, four different Yeezy drops are reportedly hitting stores including the Yeezy 450 “Utility Black,” the Yeezy Boost 700 “Hi-Res Blue,” the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Static” and the Yeezy Slide “Flax.”