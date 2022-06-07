A New Adidas Yeezy Bsktbl Knit Colorway Is Releasing Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Fans of the beloved Adidas Yeezy line will have a new iteration of the Yeezy Bsktbl Knit shoe to look forward to soon.

After early info about the latest colorway was revealed on social media in February, the German sportswear giant has announced via the Yeezy calendar that the Yeezy Bsktbl Knit “Slate Azure” will hit shelves before month’s end.

The latest iteration of Kanye West’s acclaimed basketball-inspired lifestyle shoe wears a predominantly brown Primeknit upper that’s offset by blue accents at the toe box. Adding to the design is an elongated ankle collar in black along with matching shoelaces. Completing the design is a silver heel counter that reflects when light hits the surface, a full-length Boost midsole, and a blue semi-translucent outsole.

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy Bsktbl Knit “Slate Azure.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Adidas Yeezy Bsktbl Knit “Slate Azure” will be released this Friday at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The shoe will be available exclusively in adult sizing and will come with a $300 price tag. Sign up for a chance at buying the shoe is also open on the Adidas Confirmed app now.

The aforementioned Yeezy Bsktbl Knit style isn’t the only Yeezy sneaker that’s hitting shelves this week. The Three Stripes also revealed that the stealthy Yeezy Foam Runner “Onyx” makeup is hitting stores in full-family sizing tomorrow.

A front view of the Adidas Yeezy Bsktbl Knit “Slate Azure.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top-down view of the Adidas Yeezy Bsktbl Knit “Slate Azure.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas