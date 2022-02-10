Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit ‘Slate Azure’ Is Reportedly Releasing Soon

Kanye West out and about in Los Angeles on Jan. 21, 2022.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of the Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit sneaker appears to be hitting shelves soon.

Sneaker leak social media account Yeezy Mafia revealed early release info of the Yeezy BSKTBL Knit “Slate Azure,” a new colorway of the Kanye West-designed lifestyle basketball shoe that’s reportedly releasing this year.

Although images of the forthcoming style have yet to surface, the Yeezy insider created several mockup depictions of the shoe to give fans an idea of what’s expected to drop in the coming months.

The purported shoe will don a multicolored Primeknit upper with a light brown and gray color scheme that’s coupled with blue accents at the forefoot. On the opposite side of the color spectrum is an elongated ankle collar in black along with matching shoelaces. Adding to the design is a 3M reflective heel counter, a tan Boost-cushioned midsole and a sold blue rubber outsole.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the Yeezy BSKTBL Knit “Slate Azure” will be released at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists in May for a retail price of $260. At the time of publication, the release of the purported colorway has not yet been announced by the Three Stripes.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, several iterations of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker is also reportedly on the way. The Yeezy insider also reported this week that the “Core Black/White” and “Core Black/Red” colorways from 2016 are returning to shelves in the coming months. In addition, there’s also a new two-tone “Dazzling Blue” makeup of the shoe dropping soon.