Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit ‘Energy Glow’ Is Releasing Tomorrow

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit "Energy Glow."

A new iteration of the Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit sneaker is dropping soon.

The sportswear giant confirmed via its Yeezy launch calendar that Kanye West’s basketball-inspired lifestyle shoe will release in the latest “Energy Glow” iteration tomorrow.

The new Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit release dons a two-tone color scheme with a green hue covering the lower half of the Primeknit upper that’s contrasted by a black elongated ankle collar and matching shoelaces. Adding to the already vibrant design is a metallic silver heel counter that reflects when light hits the surface. Rounding out the design is a semi-translucent midsole housing a full-length Boost cushioning, while a green rubber outsole completes the look.

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit “Energy Glow.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The latest Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit “Energy Glow” colorway will be joining February’s already busy month of Adidas Yeezy releases with today’s drop of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT “Slate Red” along with the Yeezy 500 “Blush” that’s restocking this Saturday for the first time since 2018.

The Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit “Energy Glow” will be released tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET via the Confirmed app, Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The shoe will come with a $300 price tag.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, a new “Stone Sage” colorway of the acclaimed Yeezy Foam Runner is reportedly releasing in April.

A front view of the Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit “Energy Glow.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top-down view of the Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit “Energy Glow.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas