The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Vanta’ Is Reportedly Returning Soon

A beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 colorway is reportedly making a comeback.

After not being part of this week’s Yeezy Day event, sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence revealed on Instagram that the “Vanta” iteration of Kanye West’s acclaimed lifestyle runner is returning before month’s end.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Vanta” features a black-based mesh upper that’s coupled with matching suede overlay panels and subtle Three Stripes branding at the midfoot. Complementing the design are matching black shoelaces, a black Boost-cushioned midsole and a black rubber outsole.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Vanta” made its retail debut in May 2019 and remains one of the most popular iteration of the shoe to release. The style not only dropped in adult sizing, but was also available in kids and infant sizing. On the “Stock market of things” StockX, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Vanta” is reselling for an average price of $552 at the time of publication. The lowest asking price of the shoe is $214 in a men’s size 4.5 and upwards of $2,700 for a men’s size 15.

According to @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Vanta” is restocking on Aug. 19 at Adidas.com/Yeezy, the Confirmed app, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. At the time of publication, the sneaker’s restock has not yet been announced by the brand.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, images of the forthcoming Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “MX Carbon” colorway have emerged on social media this month, but the release info of the foam clog is currently unknown.