The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Vanta’ Is Restocking This Week

A beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 colorway is returning to stores this week.

Fresh off of bringing back several acclaimed styles for this year’s “Yeezy Day” release event including the original Yeezy Boost 350 “Turtle Dove,” the German sportswear giant has announced via the Yeezy launch calendar that the “Vanta” colorway of Kanye West’s popular lifestyle runner is making its way back to retailers on Friday.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Vanta” dons a black mesh upper that’s coupled with matching black suede overlay panels. The stealthy execution continues with matching black shoelaces and Three Stripes branding on the sides. Completing the sneaker’s design is a full-length Boost midsole and a rubber outsole.

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Vanta.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Vanta” first released in May 2019 and remains one of the most popular iteration of the shoe even after years since its debut. The style initially dropped in full-family sizing but the latest restock will only be available in adult sizing.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Vanta” will be available this Friday at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply, and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The shoe now retails for $260 instead of the original $300 price tag.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, three new “Jade Ash,” Granite,” and “Slate” iterations of the ever-popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker is reportedly releasing this fall.

A front view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Vanta.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top-down view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Vanta.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas