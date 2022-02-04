Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Sulfur Yellow’ Is Reportedly Releasing Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of Kanye West’s acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 sneaker is reportedly on the way.

After delivering the “Resin” colorway in full-family sizing last week, sneaker leak social media account Yeezy Mafia shared info on Instagram yesterday about the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Sulfur Yellow,” a new colorway of the popular West-designed shoe that’s slated to hit shelves in spring ’22 for a retail price of $240. Given its far out launch date, an early look at the forthcoming style has yet to surface but the Yeezy insider shared a mock-up depiction of the shoe.

The style is expected to don a yellow-based mesh upper that’s coupled with matching suede overlay panels on the mudguard and leather panels on the eye stay. Breaking up the look are dark gray shoelaces as well as a sail suede panel on the toebox. According to Yeezy Mafia, a portion of the upper will feature reflective 3M accents including on the heel counter. Rounding out the look is a charcoal Boost-cushioned midsole and a black rubber outsole.

Although early info of the shoe was shared by the Yeezy insider, Adidas has not yet confirmed the release of the Yeezy Boost 700 “Sulfur Yellow.”

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the popular Adidas Yeezy Slides are reportedly releasing in three styles in March. According to @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram, the “Onyx” makeup of the slippers will hit shelves next month, while the “Pure” and “Ochre” styles will restock in full-family sizing on March 7 at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists.