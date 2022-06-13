A Bold New Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Colorway Is Releasing Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 sneaker is coming soon.

The German sportswear giant announced on Twitter today that Kanye West’s beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 silhouette will launch in a new “Hi-Res Red” colorway before week’s end.

The latest colorway of the shoe dons a red-based mesh upper that’s coupled with matching leather overlay panels on the eyelets and heel counter. Breaking up the red color scheme are black suede panels on the mudguard along with gray panels at the toe box. Additional details include maroon-colored shoelaces featuring a toggle system. Completing the look is a maroon Boost midsole with orange and green accents along with a red rubber outsole below.

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Hi-Res Red.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Hi-Res Red” will be released on Friday at 11 a.m. ET via the Confirmed app in North America, Europe and China and on the Adidas app in select countries for a retail price of $260. The shoe will also launch at Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, three tonal iterations of the popular Adidas Yeezy Slides are also reportedly releasing in July. The colorways that are expected that launch include the “Bone” colorway that debuted in December 2019 along with the “Resin” and the “Onyx” iterations. Retail pricing for the slides will vary between $50 and $70.

A front view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Hi-Res Red.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top-down view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Hi-Res Red.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas