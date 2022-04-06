The Coveted Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Zebra’ Is Returning Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the most beloved colorways of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker is making its way back onto sneaker shelves soon.

The German sportswear giant confirmed via the Yeezy release calendar today that Kanye West’s Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” is releasing before week’s end.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” colorway sports a white/core black/red color scheme and the shoe features a white-based Primeknit upper that’s combined with contrasting black stripes throughout. The shoe’s standout look is the red ‘SPLY-350’ branding that’s printed on the lateral side of the midfoot while a two-tone pull tab appears on the heel. Completing the design is an all-white Boost midsole and a matching rubber outsole.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra.” CREDIT: Adidas

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” made its debut in February 2017 and the forthcoming restock of the popular style will mark the sixth time that fans are able to get their hands on the shoe at retail.

Ahead of the restock this weekend, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” is being sold at StockX at the time of publication for an average price of $425.

According to Adidas Originals on Twitter, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” will be released this Saturday exclusively in the U.S., Africa, India, and the Middle East at Adidas.com/Yeezy, the Confirmed and Adidas app, and at Yeezy Supply. The shoe will retail for $230.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the Yeezy QNTM “Mono Carbon” is also releasing this week.

A top-down look at the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra.” CREDIT: Adidas/@theyeezymafia