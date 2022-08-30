The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Slate’ Is Releasing in Sizes For the Entire Family

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Adidas is introducing a new colorway of the ever-popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker this week.

The German sportswear giant revealed on the Adidas Yeezy release calendar today that Kanye West’s beloved lifestyle runner will hit stores in a new “Slate” colorway before week’s end.

The latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Slate” features a beige-based Primeknit upper and is coupled with a contrasting black stripe on the lateral side with the signature “SPLY-350” branding on the midfoot. Unlike previous Yeezy Boost 350 V2 styles, the “Slate” colorway does not include a pull tab on the heel. Rounding out the look are matching tan-colored shoelaces, a full-length Boost midsole and a rubber outsole. The sneaker will be available in full-family sizing, with the kids and infants sizes featuring bungee cord-styled shoelaces.

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Slate.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 was first introduced in 2016 and more than half a decade later, new colorways of the silhouette continue to drop. This month, the brand also re-released the original Yeezy Boost 350 “Turtle Dove” style from 2015 for “Yeezy Day,” which is the brand’s shopping event held annually on Aug. 2.

The new Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Slate” colorway will be released on Saturday via the Confirmed app, Yeezy Supply, and at select Adidas retailers. The adult sizes will retail for $230 while the kids and toddler pairs will come with a $160 and $140 price tag, respectively.

A front view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Slate.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top-down view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Slate.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The outsole of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Slate.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The kids’ version of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Slate.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas