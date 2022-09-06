Images of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Salt’ Have Emerged

Kanye West out and about in Los Angeles on Jan. 21, 2022.

A new iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is reportedly dropping soon.

After delivering the “Slate” colorway of the shoe last week, images of the new “Salt/Core Black” iteration of Kanye West’s beloved lifestyle runner have surfaced courtesy of sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram.

The “Salt” color scheme that dresses this unreleased Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 style was first used on the Yeezy Boost 700 of the same name in 2019. It features a gray-based Primeknit upper and is offset by a black “SPLY-350” stripe detail on the lateral side. The shoe also comes with matching gray shoelaces and unlike previous 350 V2 releases, this pair does not include a pull tab on the heel. Rounding out the look of the style is a translucent gray shell housing the white Boost cushioning system in the midsole as well as for the outsole.

The aforementioned Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 isn’t the only upcoming Adidas Yeezy style that will bear the “Salt” name. There’s also a “Salt Fade” makeup of the Yeezy 700 V3 that’s reportedly launching before month’s end.

According to @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Salt/Core Black” colorway will hit stores before year’s end. The sneaker will be released at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists for a retail price of $220.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, an early look at the unreleased “Stone Flax” Adidas Yeezy 450 sneaker have also surfaced on social media, but the release details have not yet been announced by the Three Stripes.