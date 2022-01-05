The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Pure Oat’ Is Reportedly Releasing in the Spring

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It appears that a new iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 could be making its way to sneaker stores soon.

According to the Yeezy leak account @Yeezymafia, the “Pure Oat” makeup of the popular Kanye West-designed lifestyle shoe will release in the spring season for a retail price of $220.

The account shared a mockup depiction of the forthcoming style, which revealed that the “Pure Oat” colorway will come with a predominantly white Primeknit upper that’s paired with a translucent stripe on the lateral side running from the heel’s pull tab to the forefoot. Adding to the look are matching shoelaces, a white full-length Boost midsole, and a white rubber outsole.

Although an early depiction and the tentative launch details were shared by Yeezy Mafia, the release of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Pure Oat” hasn’t been confirmed by Adidas or West.

This won’t be the first time that the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 was released in an all-white colorway since its debut in 2016. The Three Stripes dropped the “Cream White” look in April 2017 in sizes for the entire family followed by the similar “Cloud White” iteration in Sept. 2019.

In related Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 news, the popular silhouette is also reportedly hitting shelves in a stealthy “Dazzling Blue” colorway this spring. The style will don a predominantly black-based color scheme that’s offset by a royal blue “SPLY-350” branded stripe on the lateral side.

Additionally, there’s another Adidas Yeezy release that fans can expect to launch soon according to Yeezy Mafia is the debut of the Yeezy 450 “Sulfur” dropping this spring.