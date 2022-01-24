A New All-Black Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Is Reportedly Dropping Soon

Kanye West out and about in Los Angeles on Jan. 21, 2022.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is arguably the most popular silhouette in Kanye West’s Yeezy line and it appears that the acclaimed model will soon release in a new stealthy makeup.

After releasing the Yeezy Quantum basketball shoe in the “Onyx” iteration in September, Yeezy Mafia has revealed on Instagram that the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is reportedly hitting shelves in a similar all-black colorway this spring.

Although early info of the forthcoming style was shared by the Yeezy insider, an early look at the shoe has yet to surface but the account did share a mockup depiction to give fans an idea of what’s expected to release in the weeks ahead.

The shoe will feature a predominantly black Primeknit upper that’s coupled with dark gray shades on the lateral side stripe and the trim on the ankle collar. Adding to the stealthy execution are black shoelaces and a matching heel tab. Breaking up the look is a white full-length Boost cushioning that’s encapsulated within a black rubber midsole and outsole. The sneaker also features the Adidas globe branding on the insole, which signifies that this style was crafted using sustainable and recyclable materials.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Onyx” will be released in spring ’22 at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Yeezy stockists for a retail price of $230. At the time of publication, the launch info has not been announced by the Three Stripes.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is also expected to release in a new “Dazzling Blue” colorway this spring.