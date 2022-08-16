A New Trio of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Styles Are Reportedly Releasing Soon

Kanye West leaves Balenciaga's spring '23 fashion show at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on May 22, 2022.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

More iterations of the beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker could be hitting stores soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence revealed on Instagram yesterday that three new iterations of Kanye West’s popular lifestyle runner will launch before year’s end.

The aforementioned account shared mock-up depictions of the latest offerings, which revealed that the styles will don predominantly “Jade Ash,” Granite” and “Slate” color schemes throughout the entirety of the Primeknit upper and is offset by a stealthy black “SPLY-350” stripe on the lateral side. Each colorway features matching colored shoelaces, full-length Boost cushioning in the midsole, and a rubber outsole.

In addition to the mock-up imagery shared by @Yeezyinfluence, Instagram user @Sneakertigger also shared the first look at the “Jade Ash” colorway of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2. According to the account, the style will launch in the fall.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 made its retail debut in 2016 and years later, new colorways of the silhouette continue to release. This month, Adidas also re-released the original Yeezy Boost 350 “Turtle Dove” style from 2015 for its “Yeezy Day” event held annually on Aug. 2.

Although early info and images of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Jade Ash,” “Granite” and “Slate” colorways were shared by @Yeezyinfluence and @Sneakertigger on Instagram, release details for the three forthcoming styles have not yet been shared by the Three Stripes.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the popular Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Vanta” colorway is reportedly restocking on Aug. 19 at Adidas.com/Yeezy, the Confirmed app, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists.