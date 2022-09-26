×
The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Flax’ Returns This Week

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Flax'
The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Flax."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Despite the recent drama between Kanye West and Adidas, there are still more iterations of the popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker dropping soon.

After delivering the “Slate” colorway in sizing for the entire family last month, the German sportswear giant announced today via its Yeezy release calendar that the “Flax” colorway of West’s beloved lifestyle runner will drop before week’s end.

The “Flax” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorway dons a yellow-based Primeknit upper, with brighter yellow tones covering the translucent stripe on the lateral side and pull tab. Breaking up the bold execution are white shoelaces while a full-length Boost midsole cushions the underfoot.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Flax'
The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Flax.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Flax” made its retail debut in February 2020 and released exclusively at select retailers in Asia Pacific and Africa. The style dropped alongside the “Earth” and “Tail Light” iterations, which dropped exclusively in the Americas and Europe, respectively.

The “Flax” makeup has been featured on other Yeezy silhouettes, including for a new release of the Yeezy Slides last month.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Flax” will be released on Friday at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy retailers. The shoe will be available exclusively in adult’s sizing and will retail for $230.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, images of the Yeezy 500 High “Taupe Black” have emerged.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Flax'
A front view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Flax.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Flax'
A top-down view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Flax.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Flax'
The outsole of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Flax.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
