Two Beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Styles Are Reportedly Returning Soon

A pair of sought-after Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways are reportedly coming back.

Yeezy Mafia shared early details on Instagram yesterday about the forthcoming spring and summer release lineup for Kanye West’s lifestyle runner, which revealed the “Core Black/White” and “Core Black/Red” colorways from 2016 are returning to shelves in the coming months. Also in the lineup is a new “Dazzling Blue” colorway of the shoe that will reportedly launch on Feb. 26.

The first makeup dons a predominantly black Primeknit upper that’s contrasted by a white stripe on the lateral side that reads “SPLY-350.” The latter pair also sports a black-based Primeknit upper while a vibrant red stripe appears on the lateral portion of the shoe.

Even after years since they first dropped, both the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the “Core Black/White” and “Core Black/Red” makeups are still two of the most coveted style to ever release. On StockX, the first of the two makeups is being sold at the time of publication for an average price of $867, while the latter style is being sold for an average price of $1,134.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Core Black/White” will be released in the spring while the “Core Black/Red” colorway will arrive in the summer for $220 each. Although early info was shared by the Yeezy insider, the release has not yet been confirmed by the Three Stripes.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, a trio of Adidas Yeezy Slides is reportedly hitting shelves in March with the debut of the “Onyx” colorway and the return of the “Pure” and “Ochre” iterations.