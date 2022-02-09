Images of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT ‘Slate Red’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new colorway of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is set to release soon.

The sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence shared images of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT “Slate Red,” which is a new iteration of the popular Kanye West-designed shoe that’s reportedly hitting shelves before month’s end.

Unlike the standard Yeezy Boost 350 V2 model, this CMPCT version of the silhouette features a new design on the red breathable Primeknit upper, including an elevated ankle collar. The midfoot of the upper is also paired with contrasting brown accents and coupled with red bungee cord-styled shoelaces. The only visible branding on the shoe appears on the footbed, which features the Yeezy logo as well as a graphic of a globe. Just like the standard Yeezy Boost 350 V2 silhouette, this shoe features a full-length Boost midsole and a translucent outsole.

A front view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT “Slate Red.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

According to the Yeezy insider, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT in the “Slate Red” colorway will be available on Feb. 17 at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. Although early info for the shoe was shared by the aforementioned account, the release info has not yet been announced by the Three Stripes.

A top-down view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT “Slate Red.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The outsole of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT “Slate Red.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the two coveted “Core Black/White” and “Core Black/Red” colorways of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 are reportedly returning to shelves this spring and summer, respectively.