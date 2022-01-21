The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT ‘Slate Red’ Gets a First Look

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

More Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 styles are coming soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence shared images of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT “Slate Red” colorway on Instagram, which were initially posted by sneaker boutique @requestboutiqueclt.

The sneaker features a predominantly red Primeknit upper that’s coupled with brown accents towards the forefoot and midfoot. The shoe is also equipped with a thicker ankle collar and bungee cord-styled shoelaces. Rounding out the design is a white Boost-cushioned midsole that’s housed within a red exterior and a matching red rubber outsole.

According to Yeezy Influence, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT “Slate Red” will be released on Feb. 14 at Adidas.com/Yeezy, the Confirmed app, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The shoe is expected to retail for $230.

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 made its debut in 2016 and years later, new versions and iterations of the shoe continue to drop. In addition to the aforementioned “Slate Red” makeup, Kanye West’s acclaimed Yeezy sneaker is also reportedly hitting shelves in the “Pure Oat” and “Dazzling Blue” looks this year.

Although the reported release info was shared by the Yeezy insider, the release has not yet been confirmed by the Three Stripes.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the fan-favorite Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Blue Tint” colorway from 2017 is returning to shelves soon. Adidas confirmed via the Yeezy release calendar that the style will be released tomorrow in adult sizing at Adidas.com/Yeezy. The shoe will come with a $230 price tag.