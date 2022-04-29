Images of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT ‘Slate Carbon’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker is coming soon.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @Yeezyinfluence and @Jadagreat38 shared images on Instagram this week of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT “Slate Carbon,” an unreleased iteration of the popular sneaker from Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line. According to the initial account, the style is hitting shelves in May.

The shoe sports a predominantly black Primeknit upper but the stealthy execution is offset by gray accents on the forefoot while brown hits cover the midfoot and on the stripe details that run from the heel and mudguard. The shoe also comes with bungee cord-style shoelaces instead of the traditional lacing setup. Completing the design is a black full-length Boost midsole and a matching rubber outsole.

The CMPCT version of the beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 made its debut in December 2021 in the “Slate Blue” colorway followed by the launch of the bold “Slate Red” makeup in February. This “Slate Carbon” iteration of the shoe is expected to be the third drop of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT.

According to @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT “Slate Carbon” will hit shelves on May 21 at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. Although the early release info of the shoe was shared by the aforementioned Instagram accounts, the release has not yet been announced by the Three Stripes.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the coveted Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Turtle Dove” is reportedly receiving a reissue this year.