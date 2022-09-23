The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT ‘Slate Bone’ to Release In Full-Family Sizing

Kanye West leaves Balenciaga's spring '23 fashion show at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on May 22, 2022.

A new iteration of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT sneaker is reportedly releasing soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram shared images of Kanye West’s popular lifestyle runner in an unreleased “Slate Bone” colorway. According to the account, the style will hit stores before month’s end.

The product images of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT “Slate Bone” shared by the account revealed that the upper will don a predominantly light gray Primeknit upper, with various dark tones at the midfoot and on the ankle collar. The shoe also comes with special bungee cord-styled shoelaces while a full-length Boost cushioning midsole and a translucent outsole sit underneath the foot. Based on the images shared by the aforementioned account, the latest style of the shoe will be available in sizes for the entire family.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT sneaker made retail debut in February. There are subtle differences between this CMPCT version to the standard Yeezy Boost 350 V2, as it features new design elements including a new Primeknit shape on the upper as well as an extended ankle collar for comfort.

According to @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT “Slate Bone” colorway will be released on Sept. 30 at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. At the time of publication, the release details have not yet been confirmed by the Three Stripes.

