A New Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT ‘Slate Bone’ Colorway Is Releasing Soon

Another iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker could be releasing soon.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @Yeezyinfluence and rlkicks_88 shared a first look at the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT “Slate Bone,” a new colorway of Kanye West’s popular lifestyle sneaker that’s slated to hit stores before year’s end.

The style features a clean gray-based Primeknit upper and is offset by darker gray patches at the midfoot and lighter hits at the forefoot. Adding to the look are an extended ankle collar, gray bungee cord-styled shoelaces, and a full-length Boost midsole encapsulated within a translucent shell.

Images of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT initially emerged on social media in October 2021 before the shoe made its retail debut in February. As the name of the shoe suggests, it is the latest version of the popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and it features new design elements including a new Primeknit shape on the upper as well as an extended ankle collar for comfort.

According to @Yeezyinfluence, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT “Slate Bone” will be released in the fall for a retail price of $230. At the time of publication, the release details of the shoe have not yet been announced by the brand.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, early details about the 2022 Adidas Yeezy Day releases have emerged. For this year’s observance of the brand-created holiday, four different Yeezy drops are reportedly hitting stores including the Yeezy 450 “Utility Black,” the Yeezy Boost 700 “Hi-Res Blue,” the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Static” and the Yeezy Slide “Flax.”