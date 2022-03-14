The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Bone’ to Release Next Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new colorway of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is expected to touch down soon.

According to @Yeezymafia on Instagram, the latest “Bone” iteration of Kanye West’s popular running-inspired sneaker shoe will make its retail debut before month’s end.

The Yeezy insider also shared images of the forthcoming style on the aforementioned social media platform, revealing that the shoe will feature a clean white Primeknit upper along with a translucent stripe detailing on the lateral side. Adding to the simple execution is matching white shoelaces along with a white pull tab on the heel and offset with a logo of earth and ‘Yeezy’ branding on the footbed. Completing the look is a white Boost-cushioned midsole and a matching rubber outsole.

Fans were first able to get their hands on the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 silhouette in 2016 and years after its debut, releases of the shoe continue to sell out. This includes last weekend’s return of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Core Black/Core White” from ’16 and sizes sold-out within minutes.

According to @Yeezymafia, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Bone” will be released on March 21 via the Confirmed app, Adidas.com/Yeezy and at Yeezy Supply for a retail price of $230. Unlike previously-released styles, the Yeezy insider also revealed that this latest iteration will not be launching at Adidas Yeezy stockists.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, leaked imagery of a new beige and black colorway of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 have emerged on social media this month ahead of the sneaker’s purported September launch.