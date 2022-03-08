This Classic Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Is Returning Soon

Update: March 8, 2022 at 12 p.m. ET

One of the most coveted Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 styles is returning to sneaker shelves soon.

The German sportswear giant announced on the Yeezy launch calendar that the “Core Black/Core White” iteration of the Kanye West’s lifestyle runner is releasing before week’s end.

The sneaker features a predominantly black Primeknit upper that’s offset with a white “SPLY-350” stripe running across the lateral side of the shoe. Rounding out the look of the shoe is a black Boost-cushioned midsole along with a matching rubber outsole.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the “Core Black/White” debuted in 2016 and remains one of the most coveted styles of the silhouette to ever release. On StockX, the first of the two makeups is being sold at the time of publication for an average price of $796.

Related Simone Biles Says Yes to the Wedding Dress in Blazer, Cutoff Shorts and Sleek Sneakers Angela Simmons Showcases Her Strength in Snakeskin Sports Bra, Peach Leggings & Sleek Sneakers Serena Williams Is Casual Chic in a Black and Red Bodycon Minidress and Black Nike Sneakers

In addition to this weekend’s rerelease of the “Core Black/White” makeup, Yeezy Mafia also reported that the beloved “Core Black/Red” iteration of the shoe is also expected to receive a reissue in the coming months.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Core Black/Core White” colorway will be released this Saturday via the Confirmed app, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The shoe will be available exclusively in adult’s sizing and will come with a $230 price tag.

What We Originally Reported on Dec. 14, 2016

With the “Black/White” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 arriving on Saturday, now’s the time to start coming up with a game plan to get your hands on Kanye West’s latest design.

There are a few different ways to approach this release. For starters, you can attempt to reserve a pair with the Adidas Confirmed app, which will allow new signups through noon ET on Thursday. From there, the actual reservations will open on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET, so you’ll need to have your phone ready and some sharp dexterity if you’re going to beat other Yeezy seekers to the punch.

This “Core Black/Core White” colorway is the fifth Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 style released so far. CREDIT: Adidas

Another, albeit more challenging, way to procure this Yeezy Boost 350 V2 release is through its online release on adidas.com. The sneakers will go live on Saturday at the adidas.com/yeezy launch page, however Adidas has not confirmed the exact time the product will launch. Keep in mind that attempting to score an in-demand sneaker such as this online often means you’ll be forced to compete with automated bots in addition to other human shoppers, so this route will likely require some serious patience on top of luck.

Last but not least, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will also be available form select Adidas Originals stockists worldwide. A comprehensive list of participating retailers can be found here. To make your search easier, we’ve also included screenshots of U.S. Foot Locker and Footaction locations that will be participating in the launch.

A look at Foot Locker locations that will be stocking the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Black/White.” CREDIT: Foot Locker