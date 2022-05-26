New Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Beluga 3.0’ Colorway Is Reportedly Releasing Soon

Kanye West leaves Balenciaga's Spring 2023 fashion show at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on May 22, 2022.

A beloved iteration of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is reportedly getting a new look soon.

According to sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Dark Beluga” or Beluga 3.0″ makeup will make its retail debut in the fall.

The images of the latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorway were shared by Instagram user @Prvt.selection this week, which shows that the shoe will don a two-tone gray Primeknit upper albeit a darker shade compared to the original “Beluga” colorway of Kanye West’s popular lifestyle runner. Sticking with the look of its predecessor is the bright orange “SPLY-350” stripe that runs from the forefoot of the lateral side to the heel. Rounding out the design is a full-length Boost midsole and a semi-translucent outsole below.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 made its debut in 2016 and years later, new iterations of the shoe continue to hit shelves and sell out within minutes upon launch. In addition, the brand launched the CMPCT version of the shoe last year, with a new “Slate Carbon” style slated to hit shelves soon after an early look emerged on social media.

According to @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga 3.0” will be released in the fall. Although images of the colorway were shared by @Prvt.selection on Instagram, the release has not yet been announced by the Three Stripes.

In related Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 news, the coveted “Turtle Dove” colorway of the Yeezy Boost 350 from 2015 is reportedly returning to sneaker shelves before year’s end.