Images of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Beige/Black’ Have Emerged

A new colorway of the beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker is coming soon.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 made its retail debut in 2016 and years later, new iterations of the shoe continue to release. According to the sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram, a new beige and black colorway of Kanye West’s lifestyle runner will hit stores before year’s end. The account also shared images of the forthcoming style providing fans with an early look.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beige/Black” colorway features a light gray Primeknit upper and is offset with a black stripe on the lateral side that reads “SPLY-350” at the midfoot. The simple color execution continues with matching gray shoelaces, a semi-translucent Boost midsole, and a light gray rubber outsole.

According to @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram, the new Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beige/Black” colorway will hit stores in the fall for a retail price of $230. At the time of publication, release info for the aforementioned style has not yet been announced by the brand.

Prior to the release of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beige/Black” makeup, the brand confirmed via the Yeezy release calendar that the tonal “Onyx” and “Bone” iterations of the shoe are restocking on Monday via the Confirmed app and Yeezy Supply. The tonal looks will be available in adult sizing and will retail for $230 each.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Hi-Res Red” debuts this Friday.

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Onyx.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas