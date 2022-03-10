A New Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Colorway Is Reportedly Releasing in September

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is reportedly on the way.

Images of Kanye West’s running-inspired lifestyle shoe surfaced this week in a new beige and black colorway courtesy of @Yeezyinfluence and @Leaked.sneaks on Instagram.

The latest look of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sticks to the standard two-tone color blocking, starting with a predominantly brown Primeknit upper that’s paired with matching shoelaces, but the look is offset by a stealthy black “SPLY-350” stripe running across the lateral portion of the shoe. Keeping with the tonal brown execution is a light brown sock liner, a semi-translucent Boost midsole and a rubber outsole.

According to @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram, this beige and black colorway of the fan-favorite Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is hitting stores in September but the release has not yet been confirmed by the Three Stripes.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 made its retail debut in 2016 and in addition to new iterations like the aforementioned style that continue to release, the brand is also bringing back coveted colorways of the shoe including the “Core Black/Core White” makeup returning to shelves this Saturday.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Core Black/Core White.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the popular Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner is also releasing in two new “Mist” and “Stone Sage” makeups tomorrow. The clogs will be available via the Confirmed app and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists in full-family sizing.

The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Mist.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas