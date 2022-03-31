The Coveted Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 ‘Turtle Dove’ Is Reportedly Restocking Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 appears to be coming back soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @Yeezymafia shared a video of the Yeezy Boost 350 “Turtle Dove” on Instagram yesterday, which is the first-ever iteration of Kanye West’s popular lifestyle shoe. According to the Yeezy insider, the style is returning to shelves this year.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Turtle Dove” features a predominantly gray and black Primeknit upper that’s paired with matching shoelaces. Breaking up the look is a beige sock liner along with a tan heel tab with red contrast stitching at the center. Completing the look is a white Boost-cushioned midsole and rubber outsole.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 made its debut in 2015 in the “Turtle Dove” colorway and although it has been years since the release, the style remains one of the most sought-after Adidas Yeezy sneakers. On StockX, the lowest asking at the time of publication for the 2015 release of the Yeezy Boost 350 “Turtle Dove” is $1,555 and prices for the shoe go for as high as $4,500 in a men’s size 5.

The same shoe is also available on GOAT, with the lowest asking price for a pair being $1,794 for a men’s size 12 and upwards of $2,870 for a men’s size 5.

Although the Yeezy insider shared info about the potential return of the Yeezy Boost 350 “Turtle Dove” on Instagram, the re-issue of the shoe has not yet been confirmed by the Three Stripes.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” style is also reportedly restocking in April.