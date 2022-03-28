Here Are the Adidas Yeezys That Are Reportedly Releasing in April

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It appears that Adidas Yeezy fans will have plenty of releases to look forward to in April.

Sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram revealed on Instagram yesterday about what Adidas Yeezy sneakers are releasing next month. According to the Yeezy insider, the drops will include three new releases and the return of a beloved style.

The April drops for Kanye West’s Adidas line kick off with the debut of the Yeezy QNTM “Mono Carbon,” a new iteration of the basketball-inspired lifestyle shoe that’s scheduled to drop on April 7 for $260. The shoe features a gray-based upper that’s contrasted by a sail suede toe cap and a navy neoprene ankle collar, along with a reflective 3M heel counter. Completing the look is a full-length Boost midsole and a translucent outsole.

Next up is the coveted Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” colorway that’s reportedly returning for the 7th time on April 9 for $230. The shoe dons a white and black Primeknit upper that’s offset by a red “SPLY-350” branding on the lateral side.

The final Yeezy drops for the month will include the new Yeezy Foam Runner “Sulfur” and the Yeezy 700 MNVN “Geode.” The first shoe dons a tonal yellow makeup while the latter pair sports a gray-based color scheme that’s coupled with silver and black accents. Despite a specific release date for two prior styles have not yet been shared, the account revealed that both pairs will be available in full-family sizing.

According to @Yeezyinfluence, the Adidas Yeezys arriving in April hit be released at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply, and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists.