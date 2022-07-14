Adidas Is Reportedly Bringing Back the Yeezy 950 Boots in 2023

Kanye West leaves Balenciaga's spring '23 fashion show at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on May 22, 2022.

A popular Adidas Yeezy boot is reportedly making a comeback in 2023.

The Yeezy insider @Yeezyinfluence shared images of the Adidas Yeezy 950 on Instagram this week along with early info suggesting that the popular boots will be returning to stores next year.

The Adidas Yeezy 950 boots were released in 2015 as part of West’s Yeezy Season 1 collection. The colorways that are reportedly returning include “Peyote,” “Chocolate,” “Moonrock” and “Pirate Black” colorways arriving in men’s sizing, with the latter three styles also dropping in women’s sizing.

Men’s Adidas Yeezy 950s from 2015. CREDIT: Courtesy of Black Market USA.

The Adidas Yeezy 950 boots feature a premium ballistic nylon construction on the upper and are coupled with a durable rubber base surrounding the mudguard and toebox. The heel features a pull tab, which assists wearers with putting on and taking off the boots. Rounding out the look is a chunky rubber midsole and a lugged rubber outsole.

Since the release of the Yeezy 950, the brand has introduced several new boots including the NSLTD and the Knit Runner Boot last year.

According to @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram, the Adidas Yeezy 950 boots will be released at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Yeezy stockists in 2023, but a specific date has yet to be announced by the brand. The original price of the Yeezy 950s retailed for $585, although it’s unclear if the forthcoming drops will keep the same price point.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, early info about the four Adidas Yeezy styles are reportedly dropping for this year’s Yeezy Day, the brand-created holiday that’s observed annually on August 2, has surfaced.