The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 ‘Fade Salt’ Gets a First Look

A new iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 sneaker could be dropping soon.

After delivering the “Fade Carbon” colorway in May, the first look at Kanye West’s popular silhouette has now surfaced in a new “Fade Salt” iteration courtesy of @Yeezyinfluence and @Rlkicks_88 on Instagram.

The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Fade Salt” wears a grayscale color scheme on the breathable Primeknit upper, with various stripes running across the lateral sides of the shoe. Encapsulating the knitted upper is a semi-translucent shell on the sides that’s paired with a gray sock-liner liner and matching bungee cord-styled shoelaces. Rounding out the look of the shoe is a white midsole.

The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 first made its debut in 2019 and years later, new colorways of the silhouette continue to release. Unlike previous versions of the silhouette, the Yeezy 700 V3 swaps out the Boost cushioning in the midsole for the responsive EVA foam featured within the white midsole.

According to @Yeezyinfluence, the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Fade Salt” will be released in September at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The shoe will be available in adult sizing and will come with a $210 price tag.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, release plans for the 2022 Adidas Yeezy Day have emerged. For this year’s observance of the brand-created holiday, four different Yeezy drops are reportedly hitting stores including the Yeezy 450 “Utility Black,” the Yeezy Boost 700 “Hi-Res Blue,” the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Static.” In addition to the sneakers, a new “Flax” colorway of the Yeezy Slide is also slated to drop for the event.