A New Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 ‘Fade Carbon’ Colorway Is Dropping This Weekend

A new iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 sneaker is releasing soon.

The German sportswear giant announced on the Yeezy release calendar that the new Yeezy 700 V3 “Fade Carbon” colorway will hit shelves before week’s end.

The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Fade Carbon” colorway features a special gradient fade color scheme on the Primeknit upper, with purple dressing the forefoot and transitions to a red hue toward the midfoot and heel. Adding to the look is a semi-translucent cage that runs across both the lateral and media sides along with a dark gray suede toe cap, and a stealthy black tongue with matching black shoelaces. Rounding out the design is a predominantly beige EVA foam-cushioned midsole with portions of the heel decorated in a bright red hue and a gray rubber outsole.

The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Fade Carbon” isn’t the only Yeezys to release this week as a trio of Adidas Yeezy Slide colorways also dropped yesterday.

The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Fade Carbon” will be released in adult sizing this Saturday. The shoe will be available at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and via the Confirmed app in North America, Europe and China as well as on the Adidas app in select countries. The shoe will come with a $210 price tag.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the Yeezy Boost 350 “Turtle Dove” style is reportedly returning to shelves this year.

