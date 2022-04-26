Images of a Laceless Adidas Yeezy 700 MNVN Surfaced

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new version of the beloved Adidas Yeezy 700 MNVN is reportedly releasing soon.

Sneaker leak social media @Yeezyinfluence shared an image of the Adidas Yeezy 700 MNVN “Phosphor” on Instagram yesterday, which is a popular style of the lifestyle shoe from Kanye West’s acclaimed Adidas Yeezy line that debuted in 2020.

Unlike the previous release, the latest version of the shoe to surface forgo shoelaces on the volt-based mesh upper. There are also black overlay panels that appear at the forefoot and heel counter along with a matching black tongue and sock liner. The shoe’s standout detail is the metallic silver ‘700’ branding on the lateral and medial midfoot. Completing the look is a white Boost-cushioned midsole and a black rubber outsole.

Although a first look at the laceless Adidas Yeezy 700 MNVN “Phosphor” was shared by @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram, release details for the shoe have not yet been shared by the Three Stripes but the account has reported that the forthcoming style will hit shelves in June. The shoe is expected to be available in full-family sizing with the adults pair retailing for $220.

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting until the summer to buy the new version of the Yeezy 700 MNVN “Phosphor,” the 2020 pair is available now on the secondary marketplace.

On StockX, for instance, the Yeezy 700 MNVN “Phosphor” is reselling at the time of publication for an average price of $314, with the lowest asking price of the shoe at $221 for a men’s size 5.5.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the coveted Yeezy Boost 350 “Turtle Dove” is also reportedly returning to shelves soon.