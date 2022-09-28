The Adidas Yeezy 700 MNVN Laceless ‘Analog’ Drops Next Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of the fan-favorite Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN sneaker is hitting stores soon.

After releasing in the “Metallic” colorway in December 2021, the German sportswear giant announced via the Yeezy release calendar today that Kanye West’s popular lifestyle runner will be released in a new “Analog” colorway next week.

The latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Analog” features a laceless slip-on upper, with a predominantly white color scheme while black overlay panels appear on the toe box and heel counter. The shoe features a black neoprene bootie that connects onto the tongue and unlike prior Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN releases, this pair forgoes the use of shoelaces. Rounding out the look of the shoe is a metallic silver ‘700’ branding on the lateral side, a full-length Boost midsole, and a black rubber outsole.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Analog” isn’t the only Adidas Yeezy styles hitting shelves this week. The brand also confirmed that the “Flax” colorway of the popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 that initially hit the market in February 2020 is returning to retail this Friday.

The laceless Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Analog” colorway will be released on Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas retailers. The shoe will be available in adult’s sizing and will come with a $220 price tag.

