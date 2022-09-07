Images of the Adidas Yeezy 500 High ‘Taupe Black’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The Adidas Yeezy line for fall 2022 is about to get larger with the addition of a new Yeezy 500 High possibly releasing soon.

Sneaker social media account @Yeezyinfluence who frequently shares early launch details for upcoming Adidas Yeezy drops have shared on Instagram an early look at the unreleased Yeezy 500 High in the “Taupe Black” colorway.

The Adidas Yeezy 500 High “Taupe Black” features a brown-based upper that’s constructed with a combination of nubuck, leather and suede. The look continues with matching bungee cord-styled shoelaces in brown and tongue. Breaking up the tonal execution on the upper is a dark gray adiPrene+ cushioning in the midsole that provides shock absorption and a sculpted outsole for traction.

The Adidas Yeezy 500 debuted in the “Blush” colorway in February 2018 and the shoe was only available via pre-order in New York and Los Angeles. Years later, new iterations of the shoe continue to hit stores and will typically sell out minutes within its drop, with the high-top version of the shoe being no exception to that.

According to @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram, the Adidas Yeezy 500 High “Taupe Black” will be released before month’s end at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. At the time of publication, the release details for the aforementioned style has not yet been announced by the Three Stripes.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, a new “Salt” colorway of the ever-popular Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is reportedly releasing in the fall after an early look at the shoe surfaced on social media this week.