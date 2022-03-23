The Adidas Yeezy 500 ‘Granite’ Is Reportedly Releasing in May

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy 500 sneaker is reportedly on the way.

Sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence shared on Instagram yesterday that Kanye West’s popular lifestyle shoe is releasing in a new “Granite” colorway this spring.

The leaker account also shared a mockup depiction of the forthcoming Yeezy 500 style, hinting that the shoe will feature a brown mesh-based upper that’s coupled with subtle gray suede overlay panels on the toe box, side panels, and eye stay. Adding to the design are matching gray shoelaces and reflective 3M piping at the forefoot. Rounding out the design of the shoe is adiPrene+ cushioning on the midsole, an Ortholite footbed, and a gray rubber outsole.

The Adidas Yeezy 500 was first launched in February 2018 and years later, new colorways of the shoe continue to release. The shoe debuted in the “Blush” makeup via a limited pre-order in New York and Los Angeles before the style received a general launch two months later.

According to @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram, the Adidas Yeezy 500 “Granite” will be released at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply, and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists in May. Although the info was shared by the aforementioned account, release details for the shoe have not yet been announced by the brand.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, several Adidas Yeezy styles are up for grabs this week including yesterday’s restock of the fan-favorite Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner” style while the new Yeezy 450 “Cinder” will release in full-family sizing at Adidas.com/Yeezy and the Confirmed app tomorrow.