Images of the Adidas Yeezy 500 ‘Granite’ Have Surfaced

A new iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy 500 sneaker is dropping soon.

Instagram user @jjoseph15 shared images of the Yeezy 500 “Granite,” a new colorway of the popular silhouette from Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line. According to sneaker leak social media account @yeezyinfluence, the style will reportedly hit shelves before month’s end.

The Adidas Yeezy 500 made its debut in April 2018 in the “Blush” colorway and years later, new iterations of the silhouette continue to sell out shortly after their release. The latest “Granite” makeup dons a simple gray color scheme predominantly on the mesh-based upper including throughout the suede overlay panels. The gray tones continue on the shoelaces, tongue, and sock liner. Rounding out the look is a gray adiPRENE+ midsole that’s designed to absorb impact while the light gray rubber outsole provides traction.

According to @yeezyinfluence on Instagram, the Adidas Yeezy 500 “Granite” will be released on May 14. The show will retail for $200. Although an early look and the release info of the shoe were shared by the aforementioned Instagram accounts, the drop has not yet been confirmed by the Three Stripes.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, Adidas confirmed via the Yeezy release calendar yesterday that the “Sulfur” colorway of the popular Yeezy 450 sneaker will drop this Saturday at Adidas.com/Yeezy, the Confirmed app, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The shoe will be available exclusively in adult sizing and will come with a $200 price tag.

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy 450 “Sulfur.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas