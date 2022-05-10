The Adidas Yeezy 500 ‘Granite’ Is Releasing This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of the popular Adidas Yeezy 500 sneaker is releasing soon.

After delivering the Yeezy 450 “Sulfur” last week, Kanye West’s acclaimed Adidas Yeezy line announced on its release calendar that the latest Yeezy 500 “Granite” will hit shelves before week’s end.

Images of the style surfaced on social media last week, which revealed that the shoe will don a tonal execution that starts with a dark gray mesh-based upper and continues onto the premium suede overlay panels. Adding to the look are matching gray shoelaces along with a rubber material wrapping along the sides of the midsole providing abrasion resistance while adiPrene+ cushions the underfoot, and a rubber outsole for traction.

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy 500 “Granite.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Adidas Yeezy 500 debuted in the “Blush” colorway in February 2018 and the shoe was only available via pre-order in New York and Los Angeles. Years later, new iterations of the shoe continue to release and will sell out minutes within the drop.

The Adidas Yeezy 500 “Granite” will be released this Saturday at Adidas.com/Yeezy at 11 a.m. ET, via the Confirmed app, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The shoe will be available in adult sizing and will come with a $210 price tag.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the coveted Adidas Yeezy 350 “Turtle Dove” makeup is reportedly receiving a reissue and will return to shelves before year’s end.

A front view of the Adidas Yeezy 500 “Granite.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top-down view of the Adidas Yeezy 500 “Granite.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas