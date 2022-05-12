Images of the Adidas Yeezy 450 ‘Utility Black’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The Adidas Yeezy 450 sneaker is getting a stealthy new look.

Following the release of the Yeezy 450 “Sulfur” last week, sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram reposted images of the new “Utility Black” iteration of the aforementioned silhouette from Kanye West’s popular Adidas Yeezy line from @Coolkicksla.

The unreleased Adidas Yeezy 450 “Utility Black” is drawing comparisons to the Yeezy 450 “Dark Slate” style that dropped in June 2021, as it dons a stealthy black Primknit upper that’s coupled with black shoelaces, and on the unique midsole, which reaches up the aforementioned knit upper. The aforementioned “Dark Slate” colorway featured contrasting brown hits on the heel while the forthcoming “Utility Black” makeup opts for a tonal black color scheme.

The Adidas Yeezy 450 model made its retail debut in the “Cloud White” iteration in March 2021 it only took a few minutes before the style sold out. Since the inaugural drop, the sneaker has been made available in several colorways, with the aforementioned “Sulfur” style being the latest pair to hit shelves.

According to @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram, the Adidas Yeezy 450 “Utility Black” will be released this summer at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The latest iteration of the shoe will come with a $200 price tag. Although early release info of the style was shared by the account, release details for the shoe have not yet been announced by the Three Stripes.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the coveted Adidas Yeezy 350 “Turtle Dove” colorway is reportedly returning to shelves before year’s end.