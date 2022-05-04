The Adidas Yeezy 450 ‘Sulfur’ Is Releasing Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy 450 is coming soon.

After images and early release info of the latest style initially surfaced on social media in January, the German sportswear giant announced on its Yeezy release calendar that the Adidas Yeezy 450 “Sulfur” will hit shelves before week’s end.

The Adidas Yeezy 450 “Sulfur” style features a vibrant yellow color scheme predominantly on the breathable Primeknit upper and is coupled with matching shoelaces. The silhouette’s standout design is the unique midsole that extends towards the sides of the upper and is constructed of EVA foam instead of the popular Boost cushioning used on the beloved Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker. Rounding out the look is a yellow rubber outsole.

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy 450 “Sulfur.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Adidas Yeezy 450 made its retail debut in the “Cloud White” iteration in March 2021 and the style sold out within minutes upon its release. Since then, the sneaker dropped in several colorways, with the latest “Sulfur” makeup being the fifth colorway of the shoe to drop.

The Adidas Yeezy 450 “Sulfur” will be released via the Confirmed app, Yeezy Supply, and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists this Saturday. The shoe will be available exclusively in adult sizing and will come with a $200 price tag.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the coveted Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Turtle Dove” is reportedly returning to sneaker shelves this year.

A front view of the Adidas Yeezy 450 “Sulfur.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top-down view of the Adidas Yeezy 450 “Sulfur.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas