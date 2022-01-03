The Adidas Yeezy 450 ‘Sulfur’ Is Reportedly Releasing in April

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Adidas Yeezy 450 was one of the most popular new silhouettes of 2021 and it appears that there are more iterations of the shoe releasing this year.

The Yeezy insider @Yeezymafia shared early release info of the Adidas Yeezy 450 “Sulfur” on Instagram last week, which revealed that the purported style will hit shelves in the spring. Although an early look at the forthcoming colorway has yet to surface, the sneaker social media account did give fans an idea of what to expect by sharing a series of mockup images.

The Adidas Yeezy 450 “Sulfur” is expected to don a bright yellow Primeknit upper that’s paired with light brown shoelaces. The silhouette’s standout design is the avant-garde EVA foam midsole that extends towards the upper, which forgoes the Boost cushioning that’s used on other popular Adidas Yeezy sneakers like the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 model. Rounding out the design is a wave-like rubber outsole.

The Adidas Yeezy 450 debuted in the “Cloud White” makeup in March 2021, which sold out within minutes upon launch. Three months after, the brand released the shoe in the stealthy “Dark Slate” colorway in full-family sizing.

Per Yeezy Mafia, the forthcoming Adidas Yeezy 450 “Sulfur” will be released at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists in April. The shoe will be available in adult sizing and will come with a $200 price tag. At the time of publication, the release has not been confirmed by the Three Stripes.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is also reportedly dropping in a new “Dazzling Blue” colorway in the spring according to Yeezy Mafia.