The Adidas Yeezy 450 Surfaces In a New Brown Colorway

It appears that more colorways of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy 450 could be hitting shelves soon.

After making its retail debut in the “Cloud White” makeup last year with sizes of the shoe selling out within minutes, sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence has revealed on Instagram that the Yeezy sneaker will launch in an all-brown iteration this year for a retail price of $200.

The images and the mock-up depiction from the Yeezy insider show that the forthcoming style will don a predominantly brown Primeknit upper, which features a sock-like fit with a snug ankle collar. This iteration of the Yeezy 450 is accompanied by bungee cord-styled shoelaces for quick adjustments. Rounding out the design is a two-tone EVA foam midsole including a light shade of brown at the forefoot while a dark brown hue covers the heel.

Although images and the purported release info of this all-brown Yeezy 450 were shared by @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram, the release has yet to be confirmed by Adidas.

Despite only hitting the market less than a year ago, the Adidas Yeezy 450 is already one of the most popular sneakers according to Lyst. In April 2021, the fashion shopping platform’s quarterly ranking of products and reported Yeezy 450 was the number 1 product for men during the spring season.

In related Adidas Yeezy 450 news, there’s also a new “Sulfur” colorway of the popular lifestyle shoe that’s reportedly dropping in April. Unlike the aforementioned brown makeup, the “Sulfur” pair sports a tonal yellow color scheme covering the entirety of the Primeknit upper and onto the tooling.