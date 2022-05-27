Two Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Colorways Are Reportedly Releasing in June

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It appears that a pair of new acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner styles are hitting shelves soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence shared images of Kanye West’s popular Adidas Yeezy clogs in the forthcoming “Onyx” and Sand” makeups. According to the account, the clogs will be released in June.

The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Onyx” is a new colorway of the foam clog and it features a tonal black color scheme, with various cut-outs throughout the entirety of the upper along with a matching outsole. The “Sand” iteration of the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner made its debut in March 2021 and it features an all-white color blocking and features a breathable upper and matching tooling.

At the Fast Company’s Innovation Festival in 2019, West as well as the industry veteran and sneaker designer Steven Smith shared insight behind the design of the Yeezy Foam Runner, revealing that the silhouette is crafted from harvested algae and then blended with an EVA material. It was also confirmed that the silhouette is the first Adidas Yeezy to be made in the United States and has plans for forthcoming Foam Runner releases to be colored with natural dyes.

According to @Yeezyinfluence, the “Onyx” and “Sand” colorways of the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner will be released on June 11 at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. Both styles of the Yeezy foam clog will come with a $90 price tag.

