Images of a Heart-Covered Adidas Ultraboost 5.0 Surface Ahead of Valentine’s Day

Now that Valentine’s Day is just a few weeks away, we’re starting to learn more about what sneaker releases Adidas has planned for the holiday.

After delivering a Valentine’s Day edition of the Ultraboost 4.0 DNA last year, the German sportswear giant will be launching the Ultraboost 5.0 “Valentine’s Day soon after product images of the shoe surfaced this week.

The latest iteration of the popular running sneaker wears a predominantly black-based color scheme but is complemented with various heart logos throughout the Primeknit upper. Sticking with the stealthy execution is the black lacing cages on the sides along with matching black shoelaces and a matching heel counter with red “Ultraboost” branding. Completing the look is a black Boost-cushioned midsole that’s coupled with a black rubber outsole.

Despite images of the shoe surfacing, release info for the Adidas Ultraboost 5.0 DNA “Valentine’s Day” has not yet been announced by the Three Stripes. Aside from the aforementioned running sneaker, Adidas has plenty of Valentine’s Day-themed product available at Adidas.com now including boldly-colored footwear and apparel.

The medial side of the Adidas Ultraboost 5.0 DNA “Valentine’s Day.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Adidas Ultraboost 5.0 DNA “Valentine’s Day.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The heel’s view of the Adidas Ultraboost 5.0 DNA “Valentine’s Day.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

In related Adidas news, there are also several Adidas Yeezy styles expected to be released this year. This includes several new looks for the recently-released Yeezy 450 starting with the “Sulfur” colorway reportedly hitting shelves in April along with an all-brown makeup. Yeezy fans can also expect two new iterations of the popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 including in the “Dazzling Blue” as well as the “Pure Oat” styles slated to launch in spring.