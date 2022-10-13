Adidas Celebrates Los Angeles With New Ultra Boost 5.0 DNA Release

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Adidas continues to deliver new iterations of its popular Ultra Boost sneaker and the latest release draws inspiration from Los Angeles.

Yesterday, the German sportswear giant unveiled its forthcoming Ultra Boost 5.0 DNA colorway that references the Southern California city and its famed Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team.

According to Adidas, this Los Angeles-inspired Ultra Boost 5.0 DNA sports a multi-colored makeup that’s inspired by the team’s iconic seat design. The blue-colored seats pay homage to the nearby ocean and blue skies while the green hue is inspired by the stadium’s surrounding landscape. Finally, there are yellow hits at the forefoot of the shoe representing the city’s iconic beaches and the year-round sunshine.

The Adidas Ultra Boost 5.0 DNA “Los Angeles.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

In addition to the sneaker release, Adidas is also set to release four limited-edition posters, which are inspired by iconic L.A. landmarks designed by a local artist. The poster dons the same color palette of the Ultra Boost 5.0 DNA.

The L.A.-inspired Adidas Ultra Boost 5.0 DNA will be released on Saturday at Adidas.com and at local L.A. retail stores, with local Adidas stores giving away 100 of the limited-edition posters. The sneaker will come with a $190 price tag.

In related Adidas news, the brand is releasing several Adidas Yeezy styles this week. Today, the popular Yeezy 500 “Blush” is restocking in kids and infant sizing while the new Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT “Slate Bone” will arrive on Saturday in full-family sizing.

