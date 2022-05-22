Adidas Terrex Delivers a New Trail Running Shoe With Insights From Ultramarathoner Abby Hall

Adidas Terrex has a new trail running shoe that was developed with insights from ultramarathoner Abby Hall.

The Adidas Terrex Agravic Flow 2, according to the brand, was made with long-lasting speed and control for runners of all skill levels in mind. How Hall helped, according to Adidas Terrex, was by offering critical design inputs from her races around the world over the last five years, which includes second-place finishes at the 2022 Transgrancanaria Ultramarathon and the 2021 CCC-UTMB.

“When I train, I focus on effort and duration over pace and distance,” Hall said in a statement. “I love the Agravic Flow 2 for its versatility. It has the light and comfortable fit of a road shoe, but with a sturdy build so I can feel confident running technical trails and ever-changing terrain.”

The Adidas Terrex Agravic Flow 2 features its pro-moderator technology designed to keep feet stable and protected over the harshest terrain, EVA foam Lightstrike midsoles and grippy Continental Rubber outsoles with aggressive lugs and a mudguard. Also, the look is built with abrasion-resistant weldings and a water-shedding band to keep moisture out, as well as breathable mesh and sustainable uppers made in part with Parley for the Oceans plastic.

“The Agravic Flow 2 represents our best solution for versatile trail running, capable of tackling anything from gravel trails in city parks to more demanding terrain in the mountains,” Adidas Terrex senior product manager Niklas Benzer said in a statement. “No two trails are the same, and so we were inspired by the unpredictable and varied paths that all runners take when out on the trails. Using insights from Abby Hall, we’ve designed a shoe that provides all-day comfort and top-level performance on extended trail runs on every terrain.”

The Adidas Terrex Agravic Flow 2 is available now via Adidas.com and retails for $140. There is also a version with Gore-Tex that retails for $150.

What’s more, Adidas Terrex released apparel including the packable and lightweight Agravic Pro Windweave Jacket, the Agravic Pro Top, the Agravic Short and the Terrex Cap.