Adidas Originals Shares Initial Look at the AdiFOM Q Sneaker

Adidas Originals has a new sneaker dropping this year and prior to its launch, the brand gave fans a preview of what’s to come soon.

The German sportswear brand took to Twitter yesterday to share the first look at the new AdiFOM Q model, which is scheduled to hit stores before year’s end.

This month, Kanye West took to social media to call out the new Adidas Adilette 22 slide as a “Fake Yeezy,” and although this new shoe may resemble the rapper’s Yeezy Foam Runner, the brand revealed the inspiration behind the design. Adidas confirmed that the new AdiFOM Q draws inspiration from the Adidas Quake sneaker that debuted in 2001.

The foam upper features wave-like patterns that run across the lateral and medial portions of the shoe. Instead of the AdiPrene+ cushioning featured on the Adidas Quake, the foam material on the AdiFOM Q’s upper is also used for the sole. The first iteration of the AdiFOM Q was presented in a predominantly gray makeup, with hits of red dressing the tongue’s Trefoil logo.

“Born in 2001. Reborn in 2022. Coming soon: the adiFOM Q takes inspiration from the crafted foam of the archival adidas Quake of 2001,” Adidas wrote for the Twitter caption.

Despite sharing an early look on Twitter yesterday, a release date for the Adidas AdiFOM Q sneaker has not yet been shared by the brand.

In related Adidas news, the brand reportedly has big plans for Yeezy Day, a brand-created holiday that’s observed annually on August 2.