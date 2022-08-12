Adidas Originals Expands the NMD Franchise With the NMD V3

Adidas Originals revealed its first-ever NMD in 2015 to much fanfare. In 2022, the sportswear giant has expanded its beloved franchise with a new silhouette.

Today, Adidas Originals offered a detailed look at the NMD V3, which will hit retail next week.

Adidas Originals NMD V3. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas Originals

The NMD V3 is built with reengineered mesh on the uppers that wraps around the foot, as well as a transparent heel clip and plush Boost cushioning underfoot that is partially encapsulated in a TPU shell. Also, the uppers of the NMD V3 are made with high-performance yarn that contains 50% recycled polyester and at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic, which is reimagined plastic waste that was intercepted on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities and shorelines.

To bring attention to the NMD V3, Adidas Originals also revealed a new campaign today that the brand said “champions those creating culture in every corner of their cities.” The effort features Brazilian singer Anitta, Argentinian DJ and producer Bizarrap and French soccer star Karim Benzema.

The Adidas Originals NMD V3 arrives Aug. 16 via Adidas.com/NMD and at select retailers. The shoes will come with a $160 price tag.

Aside from the NMD V3 reveal, Adidas has made several headlines as of late. Most notably, the brand — with the 50th anniversary of Title IX here — announced the signing of 15 female student-athletes to name, image and likeness (NIL) deals on July 27. Adidas’ new athlete signees compete in seven collegiate sports.