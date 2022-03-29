Adidas Reveals New Drops and Activations for Members Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Adidas is celebrating the users of its Confirmed app with a week-long series of drops and activations taking place this week.

The German sportswear giant shared details yesterday about its latest Members Week event, which gives users access to the Three Stripes’ most coveted sneaker releases, events, never-before-seen content, and unexpected surprises on the app this week.

The sneaker drops kick off with a special collaborative collection with Adidas Skateboarding team rider Blondey McCoy. The capsule includes two new iterations of the Adidas Gazelle Indoor, which is McCoy’s take on the classic soccer shoe that draws inspiration from ’80s football but with a utilitarian spin.

The Blondey McCoy x Adidas Gazelle Indoor collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Another sneaker collab that’s dropping for the event is the Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas EQT 93. Wotherspoon’s take on the beloved silhouette dons a predominantly yellow color scheme on the eco-friendly upper while his signature flower details are embroidered throughout the shoe.

The Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas EQT 93 collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Joining the sneaker drops will be the re-release of the Adidas “Into the Metaverse” NFTs with an exclusive raffle that will be available in eight markets including the US, UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Canada, and Japan.

In addition to the releases, the brand announced that for the first time ever, Confirmed will be hosting an in-person activation in Paris, London, Berlin, New York City and Tokyo but further details about the event have not yet been shared.

The Adidas Members Week drops and activations will take place exclusively on the Confirmed app starting on Friday and will continue until April 7.